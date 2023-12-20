AL candidate MA Salam can contest election: SC

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that cleared the way for Awami League candidate Major Gen (retd) MA Salam to contest the 12th national election from Mymensingh-9 constituency.

The latest development came as Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed "no order" on a petition filed by Anwarul Abedin, an independent candidate for the same constituency, who challenged the HC order.

In the petition, Anwarul Abedin said MA Salam is a loan defaulter and he cannot be allowed to contest the election. Senior Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Anwarul Abedin.

Salam's lawyer Senior Advocate Probir Neogi opposed the petition of Anwarul and placed documents saying that his client is not a loan defaulter.

On December 18, the HC stayed the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the nomination papers of MA Salam for contesting the general election from the constituency.

The HC also ordered the EC to allow Salam to contest the election.