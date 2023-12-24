AL candidate holds procession in Munshiganj violating code of conduct

Massive procession creates traffic congestion

In violation of the electoral code of conduct, Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Ahmad held a massive procession in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila today.

The procession, with thousands of his supporters, began at the Goalbari intersection at 11:00am and blocked traffic on the main road for more than an hour.

As a result of the rally, vehicles including buses, rickshaws, and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were all stuck, creating heavy traffic, our correspondent reports from spot.

His supporters had earlier made their way from nearby villages to the intersection in small processions.

As per the electoral code of conduct, candidates are not allowed to organise processions using trucks, buses, motorcycles, trains, water transport, or those that involve motorcycle showdowns.

Our correspondent found that a pickup truck and more than three dozen motorcycles had joined the procession.

The procession came to an end around noon, but it took more than an hour for four traffic constables on the congested route to bring the movement back to normal.

"I was stuck for 20 minutes at the same place due to the rally," said Delowar Hossain, a passenger on a bus bound for Munshiganj town. "What is the point of causing such disruption?"

Mohiuddin told this correspondent that the procession drew between 15,000 and 20,000 participants. "People were not aware of the rules," he said after admitting that he had broken the code of conduct.

"I did not want such a large gathering, but it happened anyway. My supporters were angry when an independent candidate staged a procession in the same area a few days ago. We staged the procession for that reason," he added.

District Election Officer Mohammad Bashir Ahmed said, "I am unaware of it. Action will be taken if someone files a complaint."