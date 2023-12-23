National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 10:49 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:02 PM

National Election 2024

AL candidate alleges independent vandalised party office

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 10:49 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:02 PM
Photo: Collected

An allegation of vandalising Bhaberchar union Awami League office in Gazaria of Munshiganj has been brought against independent candidate of Munshiganj-3 constituency Mohammad Faisal Biplab.

Gazaria police said they came to know about the vandalism of the AL office around 3:30pm today from locals and AL men, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

Lokman Hossain Sarkar, former president of Bhaberchar union AL, told The Daily Star that Biplab's supporters entered the office and vandalised furniture.

He alleged that Biplab was present at the time and threatened AL activists.

Contacted, Biplab refuted the allegations.

"I was at a meeting next to the Awami League office. At that time, a loud noise was coming from the office. My supporters just asked them to turn down the noise," he said.

Razib Khan, officer-in-charge of Gazaria Police Station, said they are looking into the incident.

No complaint has been lodged yet.

