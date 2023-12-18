AL to announce its election manifesto on December 27

The ruling Awami League will announce its election manifesto on December 27.

"Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the election manifesto," the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a press briefing at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi this noon.

Obaidul Quader also urged the party activists to abide by the code of conduct and maintain a peaceful environment.

He also said the first public rally of the AL to kick off the electioneering will be held in Sylhet on December 20.