6 hurt in AL-independent clash in Munshiganj

At least six people were injured in a clash between the supporters of Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das and supporters of independent candidate Mohammad Faisal Biplab in Gazaria, Munshiganj this afternoon.

They both are contesting for the Munshiganj-3 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

The injured are Mohiuddin Molla, 42, Mosharraf Hossain, 48, Niza Mia, 56, Md Moklesh Mia, 42, Helal Uddin Sarkar, 41, and Muktar Hossain, 41. All of them hail from the Charchashi village of Guagachia union of the upazila.

The clash broke out in front of Kazi Farms in the new Charchashi area of the upazila around 3:00pm, said police.

Md Mohiuddin Molla, a supporter of former Guagachia union BCL president Biplab, said "Today at 3:00pm, as we were preparing to take out a road march for independent candidate Faisal Biplab, we were suddenly attacked and injured by the people of Guagachia Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Ali Khokon, a supporter of the AL candidate."

Contacted, Khokon said, "I don't know anything about the incident."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazaria Police Station Md Razib Khan said, "In preliminary investigation, we came to know that the conflict occurred due to previous enmity between them. Not for any political reasons."

Both parties said they will file complaints with the police regarding the incident, added the OC.