52 hurt in pre-polls violence

At least 52 people were injured in seven districts between Friday night and yesterday afternoon in incidents of pre-polls violence.

These incidents took place in Chattogram, Dhaka, Jashore, Naogaon, Pirojpur, Jhenidah, and Narayanganj.

In Chattogram-12 constituency, 20 activists supporting independent candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury were reportedly attacked in two separate incidents by alleged supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury.

Shamsul's younger brother, Mujibul Haque, said that the attackers, numbering between 40 and 50, armed with sticks and iron, targeted the campaign in the Shantir Hat area at 11:45am, leaving at least five people injured.

A subsequent attack occurred in the Kusumpura area at 4:30pm, where Shamsul and his supporters were allegedly fired upon, resulting in 15 activists sustaining injuries, added Mujibul.

Motaherul's election management committee chief, AKM Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, denied the allegations, asserting that none of their supporters were involved.

Chattogram's Additional Superintendent of Police Ariful Islam said police have found evidence of vehicle vandalism but are still investigating the reported gunfire.

In Dhaka, an intra-party clash during the election campaign of Awami League-nominated candidate Ferdous Ahmed resulted in 15 people being injured in the Hatirpool area.

Dhaka City AL's Ward-18 unit Labour Affairs Secretary, Mosharaf Hossain Raja, said that their campaign procession was attacked by Central Road Unit AL President, Imam Hossain Manzil, and his supporters, using sticks yesterday at 1:45pm.

The clash left four to five people injured, and they received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Khandaker Jalal Uddin Mahmood, inspector of New Market Police Station, said no complaints were filed over this incident.

In Jashore-5 constituency, supporters of independent candidate Yakub Ali came under attack by alleged rivals, resulting in 15 people sustaining injuries.

Tariqul Islam, one of the injured, said around 20 people armed with sharp weapons and iron rods attacked Yakub Ali's election camp in Jhapa Donipara.

A case was filed against eight named individuals in connection with the incident, said Monirampur Police Station OC ABM Mehedi Masud.

In Naogaon-6 constituency, the election coordinator of independent candidate Omar Faruk was allegedly stabbed by supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Anwar Hossain yesterday morning.

The victim, Chowdhury Golam Mostafa Badal, the vice president of Atrai upazila unit AL, was attacked at Sahebganj Rail Station.

Contacted, Anwar Hossain denied the allegations.

Police detained three individuals in this connection, said Jahurul Islam, OC of Atrai Police Station.

In Pirojpur-1 constituency, a supporter of Awami League-nominated candidate SM Rezaul Karim was injured in Bashbaria village under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila on Friday night.

Police are trying to trace the attackers, said Pirojpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Shaikh Mustafrzur Rahman.

In the Jhenidah-2 constituency, allegations arose as Tahaj Uddin Munshi said that supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Tahjib Alom Siddique assaulted him for working in favour of independent candidate Naser Sahriar Alom Jahedi.

Tahjib Alom Siddique denied the allegations.

A General Diary (GD) has been filed in this regard, said Ziaur Rahman, OC of Harinakundo Police Station.

In Narayanganj-1 constituency, an election camp of Awami League-nominated candidate Golam Dastagir Gazi was reportedly torched by supporters of independent candidate Shajahan Bhuiyan at Kayetpara area in Rupganj upazila.

Police deployed additional forces to prevent further violence in the area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.]