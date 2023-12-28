4 supporters of Mashrafe fined for violating polls code

A mobile court has fined four supporters of Narail-2 constituency's Awami League candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for violating the election code of conduct.

Md Anisur Rahman, executive magistrate of the mobile court, handed down the penalty last night.

He said that they conducted a drive in Hatir Bagan area of Narail town as part of a regular duty in the two constituencies of the district.

Four supporters of Mashrafe were fined Tk 5,200 for putting stickers of his electoral symbol "boat" on their vehicles, Anisur said.

He said he had also warned them against repeating the offence.