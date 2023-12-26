4 including AL candidate get back candidacy

A chamber judge of Supreme Court today gave verdicts on the candidacy of several poll aspirants including Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Mohammad Hasibur Rahman and others.

Justice Enayetur Rahim upheld a High Court order that justifies the candidacy of AL candidate Ekramul Karim Chowdhury for contesting the January 7 elections from Noakhali-4 constituency.

The judge passed "no order" on a petition filed by Shihab Uddin Shahin, independent candidate for the same constituency, challenging the HC order.

There is no legal bar for Ekramul Karim Chowdhury to contest in the polls following the SC order, his lawyer Md Ozi Ullah told The Daily Star.

Earlier the HC summarily rejected the petition filed by Shihab Uddin Shahin challenging the EC's decision that declared the nomination papers of Ekramul Karim Chowdhury valid, the lawyer said.

The judge also upheld another HC order that directed the EC to allow independent candidate Mohammad Hasibur Rahman to contest the national election from Dhaka-7 constituency.

The apex court judge sent two petitions filed by the EC and Idris Ali, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) candidate for the same constituency, challenging the HC order to its full bench and fixed January 2 for hearing of the petitions.

Senior Advocates Md Motaher Hossain Sazu and Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz, lawyers for Idris Ali and EC respectively, told The Daily Star that Hasibur can run the election campaigns following the SC chamber judge's order until an order by Appellate Division full bench.

Lawyers Md Ozi Ullah and Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Hasibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, the SC chamber judge directed the EC to allow independent candidate Nur Islam to contest the elections from Narail-2 constituency and to allocate election symbol for him.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by Nur Islam challenging a HC order that upheld the EC's decision for cancelling his nomination on the ground of anomalies in the list of voters' signatures, his lawyer Salina Akhter Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

The SC chamber judge also ordered the EC to allow independent candidate Md Nurul Islam Uzzal to contest the national polls from Sirajganj-3 and to allocate election symbol for him.

The judge passed the order following a petition filed by Nurul Islam Uzzal challenging the HC order that upheld cancellation of her nomination pares, his lawyer Md Abdun Nur Dulal told The Daily Star.