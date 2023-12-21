4 including 3 candidates show-caused in Tangail

The election inquiry committee has issued show-cause notices against four people including three candidates in Tangail over allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct.

Confirming the development, Tangail's Returning Officer Kaiserul Islam told The Daily Star that notices were sent to Tanvir Hasan, incumbent lawmaker and Awami League nominee from Tangail-2; independent candidate from the same constituency, former upazila parishad chairman Yunus Islam Talukdar Thandu; former upazila parishad chairman and independent candidate from Tangail-7, Mir Enayet Hossain Montu; and Montu's younger brother, Mirzapur upazila AL president Mir Sharif Mahmud.

Tanvir Hasan and Yunus were asked to appear before the committee today on allegations of vandalising each other's election offices, said a notice signed by Nivana Khair, the chairman of the Tangail-2 election inquiry committee, who is also the Joint District and Sessions Judge.

Meanwhile, Montu and Sharif have been ordered to appear before the Tangail-7 constituency election inquiry committee on Sunday and provide an explanation of the charges against them for asking voters in a meeting to guard the polling stations with sticks, according to a notice signed by Senior Assistant Judge Mallika Basak, the chairman of the committee.

RO Kaiserul said appropriate action is taken as soon as a complaint is received, no matter where it is. "Everything required will be done to ensure a fair and peaceful election."