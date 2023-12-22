4 candidates show-caused

The election enquiry committee issued show-cause notices to five people, including four candidates in Tangail and one in Thakurgaon.

In Thakurgaon, a notice was issued to Awami League candidate and MP Ramesh Chandra Sen of Thakurgaon-1, for saying that BNP supporters will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of various projects if they do not cast vote.

Notices were also sent to Tanvir Hasan Soto Monir, lawmaker and AL candidate for Tangail-2; Yunus Islam Talukdar Thandu, independent candidate from the same constituency; independent candidate from Tangail-7, Mir Enayet Hossain Montu; and Montu's brother, Mirzapur upazila AL president Mir Sharif Mahmud. Tanvir and Yunus were asked to appear before the committee on allegations of vandalising each other's election offices.