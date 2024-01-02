3 polls campaign offices set on fire in two districts

Four arrested over pre-election violence

Four people were arrested for their suspected involvement in incidents of pre-polls violence in Bogura, Netrakona, and Jhenidah between Sunday night and yesterday.

Meanwhile, three election camps were torched in Shariatpur and Cox's Bazar yesterday. However, no arrests were made over those incidents.

In Bogura-1, an Awami League leader allegedly assaulted a supporter of KSM Mostafizur Rahman, an independent candidate, in Sonatala upazila yesterday.

Police arrested Rafiqul Islam Matin, 39, general secretary of AL's Zorgacha union unit.

In Netrakona-1, a former union parishad chairman allegedly led an attack on supporters of independent candidate Jannatul Ferdous Ara Jhuma Talukder yesterday.

Police arrested Abdul Quddus, former chairman of Nazirpur union parishad and also a supporter of AL candidate Mustaque Ahmed Ruhi.

In Jhenidah-4, two supporters of AL candidate Anwarul Azim allegedly obstructed the election campaign of independent candidate Abdur Rashid Khokon on Sunday night.

After police arrested Dulu Mandal, 32, and Jamir Hossain, 40, Anwarul said his supporters didn't obstruct anyone's campaign.

In Shariatpur-2, two election camps were torched in Naria upazila yesterday.

Of the camps, one was of AL candidate AKM Enamul Haque Shamim in the Ahmadnagar Bazar area, and the other was of independent candidate Khaled Shawkat Ali in Tripolli village.

The camps blamed each other for the arson attack. Police are investigating the incidents, said Naria Police Station OC Mostafizur Rahman.

In Cox's Bazar-1, election camp of Kalyan Party Candidate Syed Md Ibrahim was torched in the Khojakhali area under Chakaria upazila yesterday.

Police are trying to trace the criminals, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Chakaria Police Station.

A total of 235 people have been arrested in 213 cases filed in connection with pre-poll violence across the country since the electoral campaign began on December 18 till December 30, according to Police Headquarters.