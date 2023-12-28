3 Netrakona Seats; Tough battle in two, not much in another

­­Awami League candidates in Netrakona-1 and 5 are set to face challenges from their independent party colleagues, while the AL ticket holder in Netrakona-4 is likely to have a smooth sailing for lack of a strong opponent in the upcoming national polls.

Mustaque Ahmed Ruhi, a former lawmaker from Netrakona-1 (Durgapur and Kalmakanda), will be challenged in a tough battle by AL independent Jannatul Ferdous Ara (Jhuma Talukder), who stepped down from the post of chairman at Durgapur upazila to contest the polls.

Jannatul, a former Netrakona district unit AL member and the incumbent women's affairs secretary at Durgapur upazila unit of AL, is the daughter of the former three-time MP and freedom fighter Jalal Uddin Talukder.

Voters in the constituency said despite not getting an AL ticket, Jannatul is a strong contender.

"Her father was a popular figure in the area. Besides, she has her own vote bank," said Nurul Haque, a resident of Kalmakanda upazila.

Many others echoed him.

On the other hand, Ruhi, an advisory member of Netrakona district AL, has resurfaced with substantial public support, according to voters.

"Ruhi was a popular student leader at Ananda Mohan College in Mymensingh. He was the vice president and assistant general secretary of the college's student union, which made him highly popular at that time," said Sharif Uddin, another constituent.

Besides, constituents claimed most of the BNP votes will go in favour of Ruhi as he is a relative of a top BNP leader.

In Netrakona-5, former Jahangirnagar Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwar Hossain is vying as an AL independent against the "boat" candidate Ahmad Hossain.

Prof Anwar is the elder brother of three-time MP and upazila AL President Waresat Hussain Belal, Bir Pratik.

Voters said Prof Anwar has a clean image in the constituency, but he was absent until recently.

"If he had come to his constituency regularly earlier and his brother Belal, who is quite popular here, was physically well, the race would have been much more competitive," said Abdul Awal Munshi, a resident of the Purbadala area.

At the same time, AL district and local leaders and activists are working for Ahmad, the organising secretary of central AL. He also has a strong vote bank here, said voters.

Despite these factors, there will be a good contest between Anwar and Ahmad, said voters.

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Sajjadul Hassan, former senior secretary of the Prime Minister's Office and AL nominee from Netrakona-4, has no strong opponent and is likely to secure a smooth run.

His father, late doctor Akhlakul Hossain Ahmed, was a Gono Parishad member and one of the organisers of the Liberation War. Sajjadul's elder brother Obaidul Hassan is the chief justice of the country.

Locals said Shafi Ahmed, a prominent student leader of the 1990s, bought a nomination as an independent candidate to run in the electoral race but was rejected during the scrutiny.

They said if Shafi's candidature had not been rejected, it would have been a tough battle between Shafi and Sajjadul.