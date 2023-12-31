27 injured in pre-polls violence in three districts

At least 27 people were injured in pre-polls violence in three districts since last night.

Supporters of AL candidate and independent candidate clashed sporadically at Madariganj Bazar of Rajshahi-4 constituency today leaving some 25 people injured.

The clashes broke at 3.30pm when supporters of the AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad and the incumbent MP and independent candidate Enamul Haque came face to face, said Abdul Matin, OC of Bagmara police station.

The feuding groups chased each other for more than an hour turning the areas into a battle field, said the witnesses.

Later, the police and BGB teams took control of the area, police and witnesses said.

Contacted, Azad's election agent Mahbubur Rahman said their election camp came under attack and boat symbol activists were beaten by the supporter of the independent candidate. Later, the victims regrouped and carried out counter attack.

At least 12 of our men suffered injuries from brick chips, added.

However, Enamul Haque denied the allegation and said the clash broke out when Azad's supporters attacked his campaign procession.

He said some 13 of his supporters were injured. Some of them have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The others took first aide at local clinics.

In Naogaon-5 constituency, a supporter of independent candidate Dewan Sekar Ahmed Shishan was stabbed allegedly by supporters of AL candidate Nizam Uddin Jalil last night.

The victim, Rezaul Karim, 60, is former Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of Naogaon municipal unit Awami League.

Locals said Rezaul was returning home riding on a motorbike after conducting election campaign. When he reached at Bottoli intersection area around 8:00pm, a group of people intercepted and stabbed him multiple times.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Naogaon General Hospital.

As his physical condition deteriorated, he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Shishan alleged that boat symbol's supporters carried out the attack.

Jalil could not be contacted over phone.

One of Jalil's key campaigners Mahbbul Haq Komal, also president of Naogaon Sadar upazila unit AL, denied the allegation.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In Jhenaidah-2 constituency, an AL leader, who is campaigning for the independent candidate, was beaten allegedly by supporters of AL-nominated candidate last night.

The victim is Tofazzal Hossain Tufa Biswas, president of Ganna unit AL under Jhenaidah Sadar upazila.

Tofazzal alleged that he was conducting campaign at Sankarpur village on Saturday night for Naser Shariar Zahedi, the independent candidate.

At that time, some supporters of AL candidate assaulted him, alleged Tofazzal at a press conference yesterday.

Tahjib Alam Siddique could not be contacted over phone.

Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station's OC Shaheen Uddin Tofazzal filed a general diary in connection with the incident and police are investigating into it.