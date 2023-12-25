National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:54 PM

National Election 2024

2 supporters of Faridpur-2 independent candidate fined for violating code of conduct

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 04:50 PM

A mobile court today fined two supporters of Jamal Hossain Mia, independent candidate from Faridpur-2 constituency (Saltha-Nagarkanda) for violating the electoral code of conduct last night.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Shahadat Hossain, also assistant commissioner (land) of Saltha upazila, fined Md Akkash Matubbar and Badal Matubbar Tk 2,000 each, our Faridpur correspondent reports.

Akkash and Badal, who are supporters of Jamal Hossain, also general secretary of Nagarkanda upazila unit of Awami League, were fined because they violated the electoral code of conduct for continuing their campaign using a loud speaker around 9:00pm, said Executive Magistrate Shahadat.

According to the code of conduct, the candidates can conduct campaign activities till 8:00pm, the official added.

