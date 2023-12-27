18 hurt in pre-polls violence

6 held in N’ganj over attack on supporters of an independent

At least 18 people were injured in pre-polls violence, while six were arrested, in four separate districts since Monday night.

In Rangpur's Mithapukur upazila, at least 10 people were injured yesterday in a clash between the supporters of Rangpur-5's AL-nominated candidate Rashek Rahman and independent candidate Zakir Hossain. The clash took place near the Jaigirhat bus station around 5:30pm.

Injured Sahidul Islam, supporter of Zakir, said, "We were returning from a rally that was addressed by the prime minister at Jaigirhat. On our way, supporters of the boat symbol attacked us and beat us severely."

The attack triggered the clash, which left people of both groups injured, locals said.

Rashek could not be contacted over phone for comments.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Mithapukur Police Station's OC Nazrul Islam.

In Faridpur, Abdur Rahman Janak, a supporter of Faridpur-3 independent candidate AK Azad, was stabbed allegedly by the constituency's AL-nominated candidate Shamim Haque's followers in Sadar upazila's Mamudpur area.

Janak is currently undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in the district.

Other supporters of Azad told reporters that some 20-25 people, led by Mobarak Kholifa, councillorof ward-21 of Faridpur Municipality, attacked and vandalised the independent candidate's camp around 6:30pm, and stabbed Janak.

Mobarak, a supporter of Shamim, could not be reached for comments.

The district's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Salauddin, said, "I have visited the spot and spoke to the victim. We are probing the incident."

The night before, two supporters of Shamim were injured in an attack allegedly by Azad's followers in the upazila's Bishnupur area.

Shamim alleged his supporters -- Kamrul Mollah and Selim Sheikh – were attacked by Azad's supporters while campaigning.

Wahimul Islam Fahim, medical officer at Faridpur General Hospital, said the two were in critical condition.

Azad's election coordinator Md Shoebul Islam denied the allegation.

Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station's OC Shohidul Islam said police were investigating the incident.

In Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila, four people were hurt in clashes between supporters of the AL-nominated candidate and those of an independent aspirant.

Locals said followers of Jamalpur-4's independent candidate Murad Hasan attacked an election camp of AL-nominated candidate Mahbubur Rahman Helal in the upazila's Tariapara area.

In response, Helal's supporters attacked the independent candidate's camp in the same area.

Contacted, both groups blamed one another for the attacks.

Of the injured, two were Murad's supporters and two were Helal's.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No complaint was filed, said Musfiqur Rahman, OC of Sarishabari Police Station.

In a separateincident, a journalist in Jamalpur filed a General Diary alleging that Jamalpur Municipal Councillor Sakhawat Alam Mukul, a close aide to Murad, on Monday night threatened to "teach him a lesson" after the election.

Shafiqul Islam, Sarishabari upazila correspondent of the daily Prothom Alo, filed the GD with Sarishabari police early yesterday, confirmed police.

In Patuakhali-3, a supporter of independent candidate Abul Hossain was attacked, and his poultry shop was looted in Galachipa upazila's Sharif Bari Bazar area.

The victim, Sabbir Sardar, alleged that a group led by Nasir, a supporter of AL candidate SM Sahajada, led the attack.

Nasir could not be contacted over phone for comments despite repeated attempts.

Mohiuddin Al Helal, upazila nirbahi officer, said, "On information, we sent police to the spot. We are investigating the incident."

In Narayanganj, six people were arrested from Rupganj upazila's Chonpara area hours after they allegedly attacked the supporters of Narayanganj-1 independent candidate Shahjahan Bhuiyan on Monday afternoon.

They were detained on Monday night after a case was filed with Rupganj police.

Emon Mahmud Robin, 25, Sentu Talukder, 49, Don Sharif, 45, Anisur Rahman Shawon, 32, Rasukul alias Rakib, 30, Chan Mia, 27 were shown arrested and produced before a court yesterday morning, said Additional Superintendent of Police (C circle) Abir Hossain.

In Lalmonirhat, Golam Mortuza Hanif, a freedom fighter,filed a written complaint with the deputy commissioner against Social Welfare Minister and AL-nominated candidate for Lalmonirhat-2 Nuruzzaman Ahmed for allegedly threatening to break his neck if he campaigned for the constituency's independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakkar Siddik Shamol, chairman of Gaddimari Union Parishad under Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila, at an election campaign on Monday night said he would not allow any candidate, except AL nominees, in his area.

(Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report.)