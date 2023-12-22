15 hurt in pre-polls violence in 5 districts

At least 15 people were injured as Awami League men allegedly attacked supporters of independent candidates and during factional clashes in five districts yesterday.

In Lalmonirhat, AL men attacked independent candidate Ataur Rahman Pradhan and vandalised his vehicle and election office at Hatibandha upazila.

Pradhan's chief election agent, former president of Hatibandha upazila AL Sarwar Hayat Khan, said when they were campaigning in Gaddimari, UP Chairman Abu Bakkar Siddique Shyamal and his men attacked them at Medical Mor at 8:00pm.

Shyamal is APS to Motahar Hossain, the AL candidate for Lalmonirhat-1 (Hatibandha-Patgram). Pradhan said he will file a complaint soon.

Shyamal alleged when Pradhan spoke against "boat" during his campaign, locals attacked him.

OC Saiful Islam of Hatibandha police said they will investigate the matter upon receiving a complaint.

In Chattogram, three people were hurt when supporters of AL's Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi and independent candidate MA Motaleb locked into a clash in Satkania's Charati, said UNO Milton Biswas.

Charati UP Chairman Ruhullah Chowdhury, who was also injured, claimed that Motalab's supporters attacked him and Nadwi's wife.

In Jhenaidah, five people were injured as AL men attacked the election camp of Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mahul, an independent candidate of Jhenaidah-2 at Goalpara bazar around 7:30pm.

OC Shaheen Uddin of Jhenaidah Police Station said police brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, two people were injured as supporters of AL candidate Shamim Haque and independent candidate AK Azad clashed over pasting posters at Umedia Bazar in Faridpur.

In Narayanganj, five persons were injured in a clash between two AL factions in Rupganj. Police detained eight people around 7:00pm, said OC Deepak Chandra Saha of Rupganj Police Station.

The clash took place between the followers of Kanchan unit AL general secretary Golam Rasul Kali and Swecchasebak League president Kanchan Abdur Rahman Litu over establishing supremacy, said locals.

Both are followers of the incumbent lawmaker Golam Dastagir Gazi. Their rivalry escalated ahead of the national elections, said sources.