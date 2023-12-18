12th National Polls: Smooth sailing likely for Osman brothers

The influential Osman brothers, AKM Shamim Osman of the Awami League and AKM Selim Osman from the Jatiya Party, are all set for an easy victory from Narayanganj-4 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies respectively.

Unlike most AL candidates who will compete against party colleagues running as independents, Narayanganj-4, where Shamim is participating, does not have any independent candidate from within AL.

Besides, JP candidate Salauddin Khoka Molla withdrew from the race yesterday citing "personal reasons", making things easier for Shamim.

Meanwhile, AL didn't field any candidates in Selim's constituency -- Narayanganj-5, although many leaders of the ruling party wanted to contest against the JP leader. There are no independents from AL running against Selim either.

There are seven candidates from Trinamool BNP, Zaker Party, Bangladesh Supreme Party and other small ones contesting against Shamim in Narayanganj-4. None of them are well known figures among voters.

The similar can be said for Narayanganj-5, where the elder of the Osman brothers is participating from JP.

The last time AL had an MP from this important constituency consisting of Narayanganj Sadar and Bandar area was back in 1996. AL sacrificed Narayanganj-5 for Selim in the last national polls too.

After five candidates withdrew their candidatures yesterday, the total number of candidates for Narayanganj constituencies now stand at 34, said Narayanganj Returning Officer Mohammod Mahmudul Haque.