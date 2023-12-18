12th JS polls: Symbol allocation begins across the country

Programme started with symbol distribution among the candidates contesting from the Dhaka-4 constituency

The symbol allocation for the 12th parliamentary elections began at the offices of the returning officers across the country today.

Returning Officer Sabirul Islam started the allocation at the office of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner in Segunbagicha at 9:30am.

The programme started with symbol distribution among the candidates contesting from the Dhaka-4 constituency.

RO Sabirul Islam said the candidates would be able to start the election campaign after the allocation of symbols.

He, however, urged them to maintain all electoral code of conducts.

The election is scheduled to be held on January 7.