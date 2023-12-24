12 hurt in pre-polls violence in 4 dists

At least 12 people were injured, and an election camp was vandalised in electoral violence in four districts between Friday night and yesterday.

In Munshiganj, supporters of an independent aspirant allegedly vandalised the election camp of the AL candidate in Gazaria upazila yesterday afternoon.

Independent Faisal Biplab, however, denied the allegation and said none of his supporters were involved in any attack.

Gazaria Police Station OC Razib Khan said they were investigating the incident.

In Patuakhali, at least six AL activists were injured in an attack by rival group members in Bauphal upazila on Friday night.

Of the injured, Rezaul Karim, 50, former president of Boga union Jubo League, and one of his associates, Mohammad Waliullah, 28, were sent to Dhaka for better treatment as their health deteriorated, police said.

The injured said Rezaul and his associates were returning home after conducting a campaign for AL candidate ASM Feroz in Patuakhali-2.

When they reached Sabupura village around 10:00pm, their rival group attacked them with sharp weapons, iron rods, and sticks, leaving the six injured.

Bauphal Police Station OC Sonit Kumar Gayen said they did not receive any complaint in connection with the incident.

In Faridpur, supporters of independent aspirant AK Azad for Faridpur-3 alleged that the supporters of AL nominee Shamim Haque attacked them in Biren Sahar Mor area of Sadar upazila around 8:00pm on Friday, leaving five injured.

Khokon Mallik, one of the injured, said Shahidul Islam Mojnu, chairman of Ishan Gopalpur union, led the attack.

Mojnu, however, denied the allegation.

Kotwali Police OC Shahidul Islam said no complaint was filed in this regard.

In Natore, the supporters of the AL candidate for Natore-1 allegedly assaulted a supporter of an independent aspirant in Majhgram village of Lalpur upazila around 10:30pm on Friday.

AL nominee Shahidul Islam Bakul, however, said he was not aware of the incident.

Lalpur Police Station OC Nasim Ahmed said he received a written complaint. Legal actions will be taken if the allegation is found to be true, he added.

[Our district correspondents contributed to this report.]