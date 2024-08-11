When will father return?

Asks daughter of Shamsu, 62, who died of bullet wounds

Shamsu Mollah, 62, was going to a market near Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station to buy toys for his daughter on August 5, as she had been asking for one for quite some time.

However, instead of bringing a toy from the market, his lifeless body returned home.

Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, people in different areas of the country attacked nearby police stations and outposts, and the same happened at the Kotwali Police Station in the Sadar upazila.

To bring the situation under control, the police opened fire at the mob, when one of the bullets hit Shamsu's face as he was on his way to the nearby market through the area around 6:00pm.

Shamsu's body remained there for about an hour.

Later, his wife Meghla Begum, 31, heard the news from locals and rushed to the spot.

"We found him lying on the road. We took him to Faridpur General Hospital. The on-duty doctor advised taking him to the Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. There, a doctor declared him dead," said Meghla.

"We left the house together around 4:00pm. I went to a relative's house, and he went to the market to get some toys for our daughter," she added.

"What will happen to us now? Who will look after my daughter? How will I pay for her studies?" said Meghla.

Their daughter, six-year-old Sammi, is a class one student who still doesn't understand the gravity of the situation.

She kept asking her mother about her father's whereabouts and when he would bring her toy.

"A bullet has finished everything. Now there's no roof over our heads. There is no one else in the world to take care of us," said Meghla.

Meghla's mother Fuli Begum, 56, said, "I don't know what will happen to my daughter and her child. We are poor as well. We can't even afford to provide them with a place to stay."