Asks wife of Mamun who was shot in Mohakhali

The air in the home of 27-year-old private car driver Mamun Hossain is thick with grief following his tragic death on July 19.

He left behind his grieving parents, his wife Sultana Rahman, and their three-and-a-half-year-old son Musab Hasan.

Mamun, from Jalial village in Noakhali's Binodpur, was fatally shot on the Mohakhali flyover while heading back to his home from his aunt's residence in Shaheenbag, Dhaka.

The bullet hit his back and pierced through his stomach, leaving him unconscious and bleeding profusely.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, which then referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

As DMCH was filled to the brim with other bullet-hit patients, they had to take him to another hospital in Mohakhali. He died around 3:30am the next day.

Mamun's father, Abdul Mateen, is a driver by profession, as are three of his four sons, who live in the Mohakhali area of the capital.

"My son was innocent, a hardworking man trying to support his family. He was walking home because he couldn't find any transport on the road. But he was shot down like an animal. We demand justice and support for his son's future."

Meanwhile, Sultana, his wife, said,"Mamun called to check on us that afternoon and said he would call back again. I never imagined those would be his last words. How will I raise our son alone?" she asked, recalling the last conversation with her husband.

Fatema Begum, Mamun's mother, is equally grief-stricken. "Why was my innocent son killed? Who will take responsibility of my grandson?" she cried.

"Looking at this little boy breaks my heart. Who will he call father now?"