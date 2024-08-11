How are we going to survive now?

Asks wife of Bachchu, 47, who was shot dead in Adabor

Kohinoor Begum has been finding it hard to grapple with the reality that her husband Bachchu Howladar, 47, is no more.

"My husband was the lone earning member of our five-member family. Where shall I go with our three children now? How are we going to survive?" she said.

Bachchu, hailing from West Sharikkhali village under Patuakhali Sadar upazila, used to work as a cutting master at a tailor shop in Lalkuthi area of Dhaka's Mirpur. He lived in a rented house with his wife, son and two daughters.

On August 5, Bachchu, also general secretary of Bangladesh Poshak Sramik Dal, a BNP-affiliated organisation in Lalkuthi, was demonstrating with party men in front of Adabor Police Station when a bullet hit his chest.

Locals took Bachchu to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The family members later took his body to the village home the next day and buried him in the family graveyard.

Bachchu's son is a college-goer, while his elder daughter is a degree student and younger daughter is an 8th-grader, said cousin Delwar Howladar.

"Bachchu was a good-hearted man, and a hard worker. He did not leave behind much for his family except a small portion of ancestral land. We are concerned about how his family will manage now," said his uncle Abdul Jalil Howladar.

"I demand justice for my husband's murder, and urge the government for providing us with financial support," Kohinoor said.