Lives we lost
Sohrab Hossain
Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:18 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:20 PM

Dreams dashed by a bullet

CU student Hridoy dies of bullet wounds at DMCH
Hridoy Chandra Taruya, a 22-year-old student from Chittagong University, dreamed of becoming a BCS cadre after completing his education.

He joined the recent protests with hopes of eradicating what he has perceived as the discriminatory quota system in the civil service entrance exam.

However, Hridoy's life was tragically cut short on July 18 after a bullet pierced through his back during clashes between protesters, law enforcers, and Chhatra League.

He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital first, then to a local private hospital and finally to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his condition kept deteriorating.

Then, he succumbed to his injuries at DMCH on July 23, five days after being shot during the protest in Chattogram.

His untimely death has devastated his family, who had pinned their hopes on him leading the family after securing a good job.

On Tuesday night, July 26, Hridoy's body was cremated at his village in Patuakhali.

The family's only son, Hridoy, leaves behind his father Ratan Chandra Tarua, mother Archana Rani, and elder sister Mitu Rani.

"My son was studying very hard. I had many dreams about him. After completing his education, he was supposed to get a good job and take care of our family. But that dream ended with one shot. All hope was burned to ashes in the cremation fire," said his father Ratan.

Hridoy's mother, Archana Rani, devastated by the news, demanded justice and capital punishment for her son's killers.

"Why and who killed my son? I want proper justice for this killing."

Friends described Hridoy as a talented student, having achieved GPA-5 in both secondary and higher secondary examinations. He was a third-year student of History at Chittagong University.

His sister, Mitu Rani, recalled Hridoy's last visit home before Pahela Baishakh.

"He asked our parents to trust him and promised to support us with a good job. We had many dreams about my only brother, but he is gone," said Mitu.

