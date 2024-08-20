Yunus-led foundation in the offing for injured, victim families

The government has decided to set up a foundation to take care of the wounded, their families and the families of the dead who participated in the student-led movement in July-August 2024.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will head the foundation, which will include an Adviser of the Interim Government, student representatives, and the family members of the deceased and injured, said a press release of CA Press Wing.

"We can never forget the contributions of the students and people who sacrificed their lives and who were grievously wounded while participating in the protests against the dictatorship," said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"It is my duty and our national duty to stand by their side. We will do whatever is needed to take good care of the wounded and families of the deceased as soon as possible," he added.

He said arrangements have been made for their medical and family needs. Dedicated government departments and officials would be assigned in this regard, the chief adviser added.

The modalities of the foundation will be announced very soon. Citizens and the Bangladeshi diaspora have been urged to contribute to the foundation.