Yunus assures probe into jet crash

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday assured an investigation into the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara.

"We will definitely carry out an investigation. But an investigation will not bring them [the victims of the crash] back. We have taken steps to ensure proper treatment," he said in a video message, expressing deep shock over the tragic incident.

Urging all not to unnecessarily crowd the hospitals where the injured are being treated, the chief adviser said, "It is not good for those who are injured. Their bodies are already weak and struggling to recover. If we crowd around them, we cannot be sure that germs from us might not spread to them."

That is why, Prof Yunus said, he is praying for the injured from a distance.

"I have no words. I don't even know how to begin. Like me, people across the country are stunned and in shock today. None of us could have imagined such a tragedy. It was beyond anyone's thoughts. And yet, we were suddenly forced to accept this unthinkable reality," the chief adviser said, starting his speech in an emotional, choked voice.

"What answer will we give to their parents? What will we say to them? We can't even answer ourselves. The innocent faces of children we never knew keep flashing before our eyes."

He said the entire nation is stunned and speechless. "Even the word 'sorrow' seems too little to describe what we are feeling. The shock of this tragedy hasn't worn off yet. Bodies are still arriving at hospitals. Children are still dying in hospitals. Parents are still desperately searching, asking where their sons or daughters are. Some may never recognise them again."

"The bodies we're seeing -- how can anyone tell which one is their own child? There's no way to trace them. These children were ours -- all of ours. Suddenly, they are gone forever," the chief adviser added.

He extended his deepest sympathy to the parents, families, and loved ones of all those killed and injured in the crash incident.

"Every child in Bangladesh is your child too. We will try to find some comfort in our hearts, and we are all sharing this grief with you. The entire nation stands with you in this moment of sorrow," Prof Yunus said.

He mentioned that the government has already announced a state mourning today to pay tribute to the victims.

"We will remember them together. We will pray for peace for their souls. From today, we ask everyone to pray for them, for their forgiveness and eternal peace. May Allah grant you peace. May Allah bring peace to everyone in our nation who has been devastated by this tragedy. We are all praying for them," he added.