Will ensure justice for all: Anisul Huq

Anisul Huq, who has been appointed as the law minister for third consecutive term, today said his target is to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and to ensure justice for all the people of Bangladesh.

"The law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry has some plans including establishing the e-judiciary in order to update the judicial system, ensure quick disposal of cases, and to establish justice and rule of law in the country. We will now implement the plans," he said while talking to The Daily Star over phone after taking his oath.

He said he will take necessary steps to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

Replying to a query on the concerns from some countries including the US and UK about the fairness and participation of the January 7 election, the minister said the people of Bangladesh have elected their representatives by casting votes in a free, fair, and peaceful manner and made Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, a law ministry press release said Anisul Huq has made a record in the history of Bangladesh since nobody else had the opportunity to perform the duties of a law minister for more than one term, let alone for three consecutive terms.