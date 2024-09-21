Governance
Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 12:26 AM

Most Viewed

Governance

Violence in CHT: ‘Culprits behind violence will be brought to book’

Chief adviser urges all to remain calm
Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 12:26 AM

The government has made an urgent appeal for peace in the three hill districts, following the recent unrest in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, affirming its dedication to resolving the crisis.

A high-powered probe committee would soon be formed to investigate all incidents of violence, and those responsible would be brought to book, according to a press statement issued from the chief adviser's office yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Indigenous people block Shahbagh, protest Khagrachhari arson attacks

Besides, a high-level government delegation, led by the home adviser, is expected to visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati today, the statement said.

Read more

Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar, Rangamati municipality

The delegation includes the Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs adviser, the local government adviser, and the special assistant to the chief adviser for defence and national solidarity development.

"The government is deeply saddened and distressed by the ongoing attacks, assaults, and loss of life following the mob beating of an individual on September 18," it read.

Khagrachhari violence leaves 3 dead
Read more

Khagrachhari violence: 3 dead, 4 sent to CMCH 'with bullet wounds'

The authorities have been instructed to ensure proper medical care for all the injured.

All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure the safety of all residents in the three hill districts. The government is committed to ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in the region, the statement said.

Read more

Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

Everyone is urged not to take the law into their own hands or engage in destructive activities. Taking the law into one's own hands and destroying any property is a heinous crime and a punishable offence, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar, Rangamati municipality

8h ago
Khagrachhari violence leaves 3 dead

Khagrachhari violence: 3 dead, 4 sent to CMCH 'with bullet wounds'

12h ago

Indigenous people block Shahbagh, protest Khagrachhari arson attacks

8h ago

Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

10h ago
houses of indigenous communities torched in Khagrachhari

30 indigenous homes, shops set on fire in Khagrachhari

1d ago
পিটিয়ে হত্যা করার আগে তোফাজ্জলকে রাতের খাবার খেতে দেয় হত্যাকারীরা। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাবিতে তোফাজ্জলকে পিটিয়ে হত্যা: ৬ শিক্ষার্থীর স্বীকারোক্তি

তারা হলেন, পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগের শিক্ষার্থী মো. জালাল মিয়া, মৃত্তিকা পানি ও পরিবেশ বিভাগের শিক্ষার্থী সুমন মিয়া, পুষ্টি ও খাদ্যবিজ্ঞান ইনস্টিটিউটের মো. মোত্তাকিন সাকিন, গণিত বিভাগের আহসান উল্লাহ,...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচনের সঙ্গে গণতন্ত্রের কোনো সম্পর্ক নেই: ফরহাদ মজহার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে