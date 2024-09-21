Violence in CHT: ‘Culprits behind violence will be brought to book’

Chief adviser urges all to remain calm

The government has made an urgent appeal for peace in the three hill districts, following the recent unrest in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, affirming its dedication to resolving the crisis.

A high-powered probe committee would soon be formed to investigate all incidents of violence, and those responsible would be brought to book, according to a press statement issued from the chief adviser's office yesterday.

Besides, a high-level government delegation, led by the home adviser, is expected to visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati today, the statement said.

The delegation includes the Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs adviser, the local government adviser, and the special assistant to the chief adviser for defence and national solidarity development.

"The government is deeply saddened and distressed by the ongoing attacks, assaults, and loss of life following the mob beating of an individual on September 18," it read.

The authorities have been instructed to ensure proper medical care for all the injured.

All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure the safety of all residents in the three hill districts. The government is committed to ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in the region, the statement said.

Everyone is urged not to take the law into their own hands or engage in destructive activities. Taking the law into one's own hands and destroying any property is a heinous crime and a punishable offence, it added.