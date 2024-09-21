Governance
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:08 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:17 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Vested quarter trying to create unrest: Nahid

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:08 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 06:17 PM
Certification board to be in effect, will process films faster: Information Adviser Nahid
Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam today said vested groups have been trying to create unrest in the country.

Various attempts were made to worsen the situation, he said in response to a query of journalists in Feni's Chhagalnaiya, while visiting the flood-affected areas, reports our Feni correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He added that the country has been undergoing a crisis and urged everyone to remain vigilant.

On the recent unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region, he said there are some long-standing problems and emphasised the importance of resolving internal matters internally.

Nahid, also the ICT adviser, said the government did not shut down internet service in the region.

There were isolated cases in certain areas that led to temporary disruptions, he said, adding, the issue was exaggerated and labelled as a "complete internet shutdown".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্বাস্থ্য

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ১ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৮৪৩

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১২৫ জন।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোথাও সরকারিভাবে ইন্টারনেট বন্ধ করা হয়নি: আইসিটি উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে