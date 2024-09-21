Vested quarter trying to create unrest: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam today said vested groups have been trying to create unrest in the country.

Various attempts were made to worsen the situation, he said in response to a query of journalists in Feni's Chhagalnaiya, while visiting the flood-affected areas, reports our Feni correspondent.

He added that the country has been undergoing a crisis and urged everyone to remain vigilant.

On the recent unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region, he said there are some long-standing problems and emphasised the importance of resolving internal matters internally.

Nahid, also the ICT adviser, said the government did not shut down internet service in the region.

There were isolated cases in certain areas that led to temporary disruptions, he said, adding, the issue was exaggerated and labelled as a "complete internet shutdown".