Steps on to pay arrears to SAFF winning women footballers

The government has taken up efforts to pay arrears to the players of Bangladesh Women's Football Team, who clinched the title of SAFF Women's Championship 2024.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, said this evening and added that an announcement will be made soon in this regard.

"We learnt that the footballers have not received their salaries for past couple of months. It's an issue from (Kazi) Salahuddin's era. We want to resolve the issue soon," Shafiqul Alam said at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy.

The women's team beat hosts Nepal 2-1 in the final of the tournament at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday to retain the title.

Meanwhile, the team reached Dhaka yesterday and was accorded a grand reception, and paraded across the city streets on an open-top bus.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will accord a reception to the women's football team at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday, said a statement issued by Chief Adviser's Press Wing.