Governance

Siraj Uddin Mia appointed as principal secy to CA

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 07:15 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 07:20 PM

Siraj Uddin Mia has been appointed as the principal secretary to the chief adviser to the interim government.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, Siraj Uddin Mia has been appointed to the position of principal secretary to the Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus for a period of two years from the date of joining, on condition that he relinquishes ties with other institutions and organisations.

Meanwhile in another notification today, Masudul Hasan, additional secretary attached to the Ministry of Public Administration, has been appointed as the secretary of the Ministry of Food.

Following his promotion to the rank of secretary, the Ministry of Public Administration issued the notification today. Masudul Hasan is currently overseeing the Administration Division at the Ministry of Public Administration.

