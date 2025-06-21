Shariatpur DC made OSD after controversial video surfaces

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard

Shariatpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ashraf Uddin has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) after a video surfaced online showing him in a "compromising situation with a woman".

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification regarding the move today.

The ministry did not specify any reason behind the decision in the official circular.

The development comes a day after a 57-second video was shared on social media by a journalist based abroad.

The video alleges that DC Ashraf had promised to marry the woman.

According to the district administration, Ashraf took charge as the DC of Shariatpur on November 2, 2024.

He is an officer of the 27th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) Administration cadre.

A similar incident occurred in 2019 when a video involving the then DC of Jamalpur, Ahmed Kabir, and a female office assistant went viral.

He later faced disciplinary action following recommendations from a departmental investigation committee.