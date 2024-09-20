Governance
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 04:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:44 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar, Rangamati municipality

Attacks on indigenous communities in Rangamati follow yesterday's violence in Khagrachhari
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 04:55 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:44 PM

The district administrations of Khagrachhari and Rangamati have imposed Section 144 in Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila and Rangamati municipality area as violence escalated in those areas yesterday and today.

Meanwhile, a procession brought out today by indigenous people in Rangamati, to protest the arson attack in Khagrachhari's Dighinala upazila, was allegedly attacked by a group of Bangali settlers, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Culprits of Khagrachhari, Rangamati violence will be brought to book: CA office

Witnesses in Rangamati town reported that several establishments in densely populated areas of the indigenous communities, including in Kalindipur, Bijon Sarani, Dewan Para, and Tridip Nagar were torched.

Khagrachhari violence leaves 3 dead
Read more

Khagrachhari violence: 3 dead, 4 sent to CMCH 'with bullet wounds'

Apart from that, Tritimoy Chakma, a member of the temple management committee at Maitri Bihar in the Bonorupa area's Khatatoli of Rangamati confirmed to The Daily Star that the temple was attacked and looted during the chaos.

Read more

Indigenous people block Shahbagh, protest Khagrachhari arson attacks

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahsan Habib Palash of Chattogram Range confirmed the attack on the temple.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain Khan said incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of the town. To control the law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed.

Read more

Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman of Khagrachhari said Section 144 was imposed to curb the ongoing violence and would remain in force until further notice.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Khagrachhari violence leaves 3 dead

Khagrachhari violence: 3 dead, 4 sent to CMCH 'with bullet wounds'

5h ago

Indigenous people block Shahbagh, protest Khagrachhari arson attacks

1h ago

Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

3h ago
houses of indigenous communities torched in Khagrachhari

30 indigenous homes, shops set on fire in Khagrachhari

18h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

তিন পার্বত্য জেলায় পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সরকার কাজ করছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার কার্যালয়

‘সহিংসতার সঙ্গে সম্পর্কিত সব ঘটনার সুষ্ঠু তদন্ত আর দায়ী ব্যক্তিদের বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে।’

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রথমবারের মতো শুক্রবার চললো মেট্রোরেল, খুলেছে কাজীপাড়া স্টেশন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে