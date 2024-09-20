Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar, Rangamati municipality

Attacks on indigenous communities in Rangamati follow yesterday's violence in Khagrachhari

The district administrations of Khagrachhari and Rangamati have imposed Section 144 in Khagrachhari Sadar Upazila and Rangamati municipality area as violence escalated in those areas yesterday and today.

Meanwhile, a procession brought out today by indigenous people in Rangamati, to protest the arson attack in Khagrachhari's Dighinala upazila, was allegedly attacked by a group of Bangali settlers, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Witnesses in Rangamati town reported that several establishments in densely populated areas of the indigenous communities, including in Kalindipur, Bijon Sarani, Dewan Para, and Tridip Nagar were torched.

Apart from that, Tritimoy Chakma, a member of the temple management committee at Maitri Bihar in the Bonorupa area's Khatatoli of Rangamati confirmed to The Daily Star that the temple was attacked and looted during the chaos.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahsan Habib Palash of Chattogram Range confirmed the attack on the temple.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain Khan said incidents of violence have been reported from various parts of the town. To control the law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed.

Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman of Khagrachhari said Section 144 was imposed to curb the ongoing violence and would remain in force until further notice.