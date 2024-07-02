SC gets new registrar general

The Supreme Court's Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani has been transferred as district and sessions judge of Chattogram.

Meanwhile, Chattogram's District and Sessions Judge Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan has been appointed as the registrar general of the SC, according to a notification issued by the law ministry yesterday.

The transfers have been made under the direction from the president and in consultation with the SC, the notification said.

High Court Division Registrar (Senior District Judge) Rabbani was appointed as the SC registrar general on October 4, 2022.