Governance
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 2, 2024 08:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 09:01 PM

Governance

SC gets new registrar general

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 2, 2024 08:39 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 09:01 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The Supreme Court's Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani has been transferred as district and sessions judge of Chattogram.

Meanwhile, Chattogram's District and Sessions Judge Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan has been appointed as the registrar general of the SC, according to a notification issued by the law ministry yesterday.

The transfers have been made under the direction from the president and in consultation with the SC, the notification said.

High Court Division Registrar (Senior District Judge) Rabbani was appointed as the SC registrar general on October 4, 2022.

