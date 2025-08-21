Sada Pathor looting: Govt forms interministerial probe body

Panel headed by Cabinet Division secretary includes senior officials from home, energy, and environment ministries

The government has formed a five-member committee headed by Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Zaheda Parveen over the looting of stones in Bholaganj's Sada Pathor area.

The committee includes one additional secretary each from the ministries of home affairs, energy & mineral resources, and environment.

Sylhet's Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Debojit Singha has been made the member secretary of the committee.

Sources at the Cabinet Division said last night that they have already received the names of the representatives from the respective ministries.

The development came after a probe committee of the Sylhet district administration found that some government officials, including members of law enforcement agencies, were involved in the rampant looting of stones in the Sada Pathor area.

The seven-page report also made 10 recommendations, including departmental investigations and punishment of the officials found guilty, said Padmasan Singha, additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet and head of the probe body.

He said the report was submitted to outgoing Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad on Wednesday afternoon.

However, he declined to share further details without the approval of senior officials.

On August 12, the district administration formed the probe body after an outcry over the looting.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission prepared a preliminary report in which it said the Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD), the Sylhet administration, police, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and 42 others with political and business links were either directly or indirectly involved or were beneficiaries of the rampant stone looting.

The Daily Star has a copy of the report, which two officials confirmed as authentic. However, the ACC officials would not comment until the probe was complete.

The ACC report carries names of Sylhet's divisional commissioner, then deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, then upazila nirbahi officer and officer in charge of Companiganj.

Besides administration and law enforcement officials, names of leaders from across the political spectrum came up in the ACC report.

It also noted that some journalists and other professionals were being investigated for their alleged links.

Sylhet's Divisional Commissioner Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi said, "Several organisations are investigating the stone looting. All reports will be compiled, and no matter who is involved -- even if they are administrative officials -- they will be brought to book."

The looting of stones from Sada Pathor, a well-known tourist site in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila, sparked widespread criticism in recent weeks. The looting continued despite repeated warnings from environmentalists, civil society groups, and the media.

In response to public outrage, an ACC team visited the Sada Pathor site on August 13, collected evidence, and prepared the preliminary report.

The High Court, responding to a public interest litigation on August 14, ordered the authorities to recover looted stones, submit lists of those involved, and take action to protect the environment.

The scandal has also triggered administrative reshuffles. Last Monday, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad was transferred and made Officer on Special Duty (OSD), a position considered a punishment. In his place, Sarwoer Alam was appointed as the new DC of Sylhet.

The next day, Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar was transferred, with Chunarughat's UNO Robin Miah replacing her as the new UNO.

Meanwhile, joint forces, comprising members from the administration, police, Rab, BGB, and the army, are carrying out drives across the district to recover stones looted from Sada Pathor.