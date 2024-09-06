Reshuffle in prisons: 13 jailers transferred

The government has made a reshuffle in the top posts of country's prisons by transferring 13 jailers, including the jailer of Dhaka Central Jail.

Department of Prisons issued a circular, signed by Brigadier General Syed Md Motaher Hossain, inspector general of Prisons, in this regard yesterday.

According to the circular, AKAM Masum, jailer of Dinajpur District Jail, has been transferred as the jailer of Dhaka Central Jail while Nashir Ahmed, jailer of Dhaka Central Jail, has been transferred to Bandarban District Jail.

Besides, Abu Musa, jailer of Kushtia District Jail, has transferred to Cox's Bazar District Jail while Md Abdul Fattah, jailer of Panchagarh District Jail, has been transferred to Kushtia District Jail.

Abdullahel Al- Amin, jailer of Bagerhat District Jail, has been transferred to Cumilla District Jail.

Mohammad Mahabubul Islam, jailer of Cumilla Central Jail, has been transferred as deputy superintendent of Cumilla Central Jail. Umme Salma, jailer of Netrokona District Jail, has transferred to Naogaon District Jail.

Hasna Jahna Bithi, jailer of Satkhira District Jail, has transferred to Jhenaidah District Jail. Mohammad Shah Alam, jailer Feni District Jail, has transferred to Jamalpur District Jail.

Muhammad Jahedul Alam, acting jailer of Bandarban Distrct Jail, has transferred to Feni District Jail while Md Atiqur Rahman, jailer of Jhalakathi District Jail, has transferred to Gaibandha Distrcit Jail.

Besides, Khandokar Md Al Mamun, jailer of Thakurgaon District Jail, has been transferred to Bagerhat District Jail and Mr Lovelu, jailer of Gaibandha District Jail, has transferred to Patuakhali District Jail.