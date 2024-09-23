Refrain from lobbying for posting: home adviser

Adviser to Home Affairs Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury directed the Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) officials to refrain from lobbying for posting.

The adviser said the appointed DIP officials are relatively talented. "Therefore, we have to devote ourselves to the service of the country by utilising talent."

The adviser made the call while addressing an orientation programme of 20 newly-appointed assistant directors of the DIP at the conference room of the home ministry at the secretariat today.

Jahangir instructed the DIP officials to dedicate themselves to the service of the country with patriotism and sincerity.

Urging everyone to stay away from bribery and corruption, the adviser said, "All have to submit their wealth statements."

He said that people are harassed at the passport office – this stigma should be removed.

"We have to pay attention so that people get proper service," he added.

Addressing officials, the adviser said, "You have to remember that you are officials of the DIP under the Security Services Division of the home ministry. So, we have to work with the mentality of service, in line with the name."