Quota protesters need to move the court, not the govt: PM

Sheikh Hasina says govt cannot decide on sub-judice matter, warns protesters against destructive activities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference on her recent visit to China at her official residence Gono Bhaban on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that the government cannot take any action on reforming or repealing the quota system in government jobs until the court resolves the issue.

"The truth is: I have no right to take a stance against a court order. Neither the constitution nor the rules of business of the parliament allows it. Unless there is a solution from the court, we have nothing to do. They [protesters] have to accept this reality."

The PM was addressing a press conference on her recent visit to China at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

She said, "If they [protesters] don't accept then we have nothing to do. They are demonstrating and will continue to do so. However, they will not be allowed to carry out any destructive activities. No one will hamper their movement as long as it is peaceful. If they cross the limit -- vandalise police vehicles or attack police -- then the law will take its own course."

The premier said that she directed authorities to repeal the quota system in 2018 as destructive activities surrounding the movement then was hurting the country.

"The Awami League office came under attack while people were being hurt. .... Seeing all these, I was utterly dismayed and at one point asked to repeal the quota," she added.

She said her government's objective was to observe the consequences of repealing the quota system.

She said, since the 2018 decision, only two females joined in foreign service cadre and only four females got chance in the police cadre.

"All areas of our country are not being equally developed [because of the abolishment of quota]. There are backward communities in some areas. Will there be no right for them? After repealing quota, not a single person from 23 districts got jobs in police."

Commenting that now the government has nothing to do regarding the quota, the PM said freedom fighters filed a case after feeling aggrieved. When the court gives verdict in a case then there's nothing left for the executive branch to do. Because sub-judice matter has to be resolved in court.

She said the demonstrators are reluctant to obey the law and respect the court while they are also ignorant about the country's constitution.

"They have no idea how the government functions. They must know the constitution. They have to get the verdict from the court," she added.