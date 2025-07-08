Present true history of the Liberation War

Yunus tells ministry

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital today. Photo: Courtesy/BSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday stressed the need to present the true history of the Liberation War impartially through the activities of the Ministry of Liberation War.

He made the remarks at a meeting held at the state guest house Jamuna in the capital.

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah, and other ministry officials attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Faruk E Azam said a distorted version of the Liberation War history had been presented by constructing various facilities and infrastructures at the cost of crores of taka from the ministry.

Noting the absence of battlefield descriptions in these infrastructures, he said there was also no proper representation of the freedom fighters, while exaggerated information was presented using pictures and materials related to a "single family".

As an example, he cited the allocation of Tk 23 crore for a research project titled "Implementation of Bangabandhu's Ideology and the Spirit of the Liberation War," saying that despite the substantial funding, no meaningful research had been conducted.

He said unprotected properties under the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust were valuable assets, and that decisions must be made on how these can be utilised.

The chief adviser ordered the immediate appointment of a consultant and the formation of a committee to determine how to properly utilise the trust's properties and strengthen its capacity.

He said effective steps must be taken regarding the trust's work, including the establishment of enterprises using its assets. "This trust must be revived," he said.

Yunus urged all concerned to ensure that future ministry projects reflect the real history of the Liberation War.