Portfolios of 7 advisers redistributed in major shakeup

Sk Bashir Uddin gets commerce, textile ministries; Farooki gets cultural affairs ministry

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus tonight redistributed portfolios of seven advisers, hours after three new faces were inducted into the advisory council.

Among the new appointees, Sk Bashir Uddin got the portfolio of the commerce ministry as well as the ministry of jute and textile. Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been made the adviser of the cultural affairs ministry.

However, another newly appointed adviser Mahfuj Alam did not get any ministry.

After portfolio redistribution, Yunus will now oversee four ministries and divisions instead of six. He will be in charge of the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division and the Ministry of Public Administration.

Yunus left the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to Ali Imam Majmudar, who was attached to the chief adviser's office. The chief adviser also left the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to Hassan Ariff, who will also continue to oversee the land ministry.

Asif Mahmud was made LGRD adviser in place of Hasan Ariff. He is also the youth adviser.

Current shipping adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain got the additional responsibility of managing the labour and employment ministry. Asif Mahmud was the adviser of the ministry.

Salehuddin will now oversee only the finance ministry as the commerce ministry's responsibility went to Bashir. Bashir will also take the charge of jute and textile ministry from Sakhawat.

Asif Nazrul who was in charge of three ministries now will oversee law and expatriate welfare ministries as Farooki will oversee the cultural affairs ministry.