Only CA can announce polls timing

Says law adviser

Two days after commenting on the possibility of the next election being held in 2025, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday clarified that only the chief adviser of the interim government has the authority to make such an announcement.

"An election is a highly important policy decision and its timing will be determined under the leadership of the chief adviser. Only he has the authority to make such an announcement," Nazrul wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Nazrul's comment came a day after his colleague and Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain said no such issue was discussed at the meeting of the advisory council on Thursday.

"Election will be held when the government will say so," Khalid said at a views exchange meeting with journalists at the conference room of Cox's Bazar Circuit House.

At a Channel I programme titled "Ajker Patrika" on Thursday, Nazrul said the next national election could be arranged by 2025 after completing the pre-election preparations, including the formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

"I think realistically, holding the election can be possible by next year," he said.

A search committee will be formed soon to help constitute the new Election Commission, which will then create an accurate voters' list, paving the way for the election.

Nazrul's comments came at a time when several political parties including BNP are seeking a clear-cut timeframe for the 13th general elections.

When a journalist sought his comment over Nazrul's comment, Khalid said: "I joined the cabinet (advisory council) meeting yesterday [Thursday] and no such [polls timeline] discussion was held at the meeting."

Nazrul then gave a clarification of his comment on his verified Facebook page yesterday.

There is a possibility that the next election may be held in 2025 but there are certain factors.

"I didn't have the opportunity to fully explain these factors during the programme. However, from the government's stance, it is clear that reforms and political consensus are being discussed as prerequisites for the election. These are the factors I was referring to."

Nazrul said that he also mentioned the need for reforms during the programme.

Additionally, he elaborated on other key factors, such as the formation of the search committee and the Election Commission, as well as the preparation of the voter list. If these aspects are properly addressed, an election may indeed take place next year.

"However, I emphasised that this is only my initial assessment. Unfortunately, some media outlets have presented this conditional speculation as an official election announcement. With all due respect, this is not accurate," he wrote.