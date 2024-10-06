Oil tanker fire incidents: Shipping ministry forms probe committee

The shipping ministry today formed a 10-member probe committee to investigate the fire incidents in two oil tankers owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

The ministry issued a notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Nazmun Nahar.

Earlier in the day, Brig Gen Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the ministry, informed journalists in Chattogram that the incidents would be probed.

The committee, led by the ministry's Additional Secretary Md Abul Islam, has been asked to submit its report within the next seven working days.

A senior assistant secretary of the ministry would be a member secretary of the committee, read the notification. Other committee members are Khaleda Akhter, joint secretary to the ministry, and representatives from seven other organisations, including Chittagong Port Authority, BUET, shipping department, BSC, Fire Service, National Security Intelligence, and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.

The committee would investigate the causes behind the fires, assess damages, and recommend ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following the incidents, BSC has so far formed three separate committees, while Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and the shipping department also formed their probe committees.