No homeless in 58 districts, PM tells parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told parliament that a total of 8,67,977 (8.68 lakh) landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated under the Ashrayan project.

While replying to a query by Awami League MP Ali Azam (Bhola-2), she said the total number of beneficiaries is more than 43.39 lakh.

The question-answer session was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"So far 58 districts and 464 upazilas have been completely freed from the landless and homeless people. Five divisions -- Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi are now completely freed from landless and homeless people. That means, there are no landless, homeless people in all these districts, upazilas and divisions," she added.

Answering a question from AL lawmaker SM Ataul Haque (Satkhira-4), the prime minister said the allocation for the social safety sector has been increased by 9.12 times from Tk 13,845 crore in the 2008-09 fiscal year to Tk 126,272 crore in the current fiscal year of 2023-24, which is 16.58 percent of the total national budget.