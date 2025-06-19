No decision yet about forming truth and reconciliation commission: law ministry

Recently, some newspapers have published reports containing statements about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

No official decision has been taken so far about the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the law ministry said today.

The ministry said in a press release that recently, some newspapers have published reports separately containing statements from the law adviser about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

"In this context, in the interest of clearing confusion, it is informed that no official decision has been taken so far to form the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. In his latest speech, the law adviser (Asif Nazrul) said that they (government) will talk to political parties, student leaders and experts in and will think about what can be done in this regard," the ministry said.

"He (Asif Nazrul) has also said in his statement that the formation of such a commission can be considered after the trial of the mass killing committed during the July uprising and only if leaders of the deposed party express public remorse," the law ministry said the press release.

The release signed by Law Ministry Spokesman Md Rezaul Karim further said the adviser also noted that this commission could potentially establish that those responsible for the mass killings are permanently disassociated and rejected by the nation.