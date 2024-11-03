Need unity among the cooperatives

Says Hassan Ariff

Calling for working together to strengthen cooperative movement in the country, Local Government Adviser AF Hassan Ariff yesterday said unity is the driving force of cooperative movement.

"The main purpose of cooperatives is to work together. But dispute over issuance of membership of the cooperative is not desirable," he said while distributing National Cooperative Prize among the winners marking the 53rd National Cooperatives Day at the Department of Cooperatives in Agargaon.

Women and Children and Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Murshid addressed the event as special guest while Rural Development and Co-operatives Division Secretary Mosammat Shahanara Khatun was in the chair.

Director General of Department of Cooperatives Md Shariful Islam gave welcome address.

Ariff said there might be disagreements between two persons. But the dispute can be resolved within the framework of the existing cooperative law, he said.

By no means, it is expected that there will be a conflict of interest in the cooperative, he added.

The adviser said the cooperative movement fails when the conflict among members finally rolls to the court. All misunderstanding must be removed through united efforts, Ariff said.

Sharmin S Murshid said, "We have created a society engulfed by injustice and corruption. We do not want to go back to the situation before August 5."

Seven cooperative societies and three persons in different categories were given cooperatives award on the occasion of National Cooperative Day-2024.