Star Digital Report
Fri May 31, 2024 12:12 AM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 12:17 AM

Nayeemul Islam Khan to be appointed press secretary to PM

Photo: Facebook/Nayeemul Islam Khan

Nayeemul Islam Khan, the emeritus editor of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy, is going to be the next press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed issuing a note to the Ministry of Public Administration for issuing a gazette notification in this regard.

Contacted, Nayeem told The Daily Star last night that he has not yet been appointed but a decision has been made to appoint him as the press secretary to PM.

He said a gazette notification may be issued on Sunday or Monday.

The press secretary post remained vacant since the demise of former press secretary, veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim Helal, who passed away on March 10.

