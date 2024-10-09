Mokhles ur Rahman new chairman of Jiban Bima Corporation

Senior Secretary Mokhles ur Rahman of the Public Administration Ministry has been made the new chairman of state-owned Jiban Bima Corporation.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end today.

The notification states that he will serve as chairman for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.

Senior officials at the administrative level have confirmed to The Daily Star that it is not uncommon for senior secretaries from various ministries to take on additional responsibilities at other institutions or organisations alongside their current duties.