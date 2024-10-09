Governance
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:27 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Mokhles ur Rahman new chairman of Jiban Bima Corporation

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:27 PM

Senior Secretary Mokhles ur Rahman of the Public Administration Ministry has been made the new chairman of state-owned Jiban Bima Corporation.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification states that he will serve as chairman for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.

Senior officials at the administrative level have confirmed to The Daily Star that it is not uncommon for senior secretaries from various ministries to take on additional responsibilities at other institutions or organisations alongside their current duties.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|গবেষণা

প্রতি বছর ১ কোটি মানুষের মৃত্যুর কারণ হতে পারে অপ্রয়োজনীয় অ্যান্টিবায়োটিক

বাংলাদেশে অ্যান্টিবায়োটিক প্রতিরোধ্যতা উল্লেখযোগ্যভাবে বৃদ্ধি পাচ্ছে।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

দুই বাসের প্রতিযোগিতায় চাপা পড়ল দুই বোন, একজনের মৃত্যু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে