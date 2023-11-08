Mithila Farzana appointed as a director of foreign ministry

The Ekattor TV journo has been appointed as Director/Counselor of the Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign for two years

Ekattor Television's Head of Current Affairs Mobashwira Farzana Mithila (Mithila Farzana) has been appointed as the director of the Public Diplomacy Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, "Journalist Mobashwira Farzana Mithila has been appointed as Director/Counselor of the Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the condition of cutting professional relationships with other institutions and organisations."

She will be enjoying the status of deputy secretary under the Grade-V on contractual basis for two years, it said.

Other terms and conditions of this contractual appointment will be determined through an approved contract, the notification added.