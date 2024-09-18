Mass protest: Bullet-hit Fahim sent to Thailand for better treatment

Fahim Hasan, who suffered injuries from bullets during the mass protest, has been sent to Thailand for better treatment as his physical condition deteriorated, the health ministry said today.

Fahim is receiving treatment at Vejthani Hospital in Bangkok under the supervision of Nurjahan Begum, health adviser to the interim government, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

Earlier, he was given treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka.

Fahim and his parents, along with other attendants, are staying there at the government's expense, according to the press release.

They have been provided with Tk 8 lakh from "the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Welfare fund" for their food, accommodation, internal transportation, and medical treatment.

In addition to this support, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has provided them with seven tickets, including return tickets, for their convenience, along with a waiver of airfare, the release added.

The health ministry also said a check of Tk 50,000 was also provided to Md Abdur Rashid, a day labourer who was injured in the movement, from the "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Welfare Fund"

Besides, the process of sending two others critically injured--Md Abu Bakar Siddique and Khokan Chandra Barman--abroad is underway. The duo is now receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

The health ministry also said they have asked hospitals across the country to provide information about the injured who need better treatment abroad. If such injuries are identified, they will also be sent abroad for better treatment, if necessary, the press release added.