July Uprising: District committees formed to implement programmes

The government has formed a 35-member committee in each district, headed by the deputy commissioner, to implement the official programmes marking the student-led mass uprising.

The committees, titled "District-Level Implementation Committee for the Observance of Mass Uprising Days of Students and People," include top officials from almost all government and non-government sectors in the respective districts.

A circular in this regard was issued on Thursday by the Cabinet Division.

Among others, the members of the committee will include the district civil surgeon, superintendent of police, president of the district press club, president of the district bar association, president of the district chamber of commerce and industries, principals of government and non-government colleges, chief executive officer of the district council, and heads of almost all government offices at the district level.

The committees may expand their membership beyond 35 if deemed necessary.

Earlier, the government formed a 36-member national executive committee to oversee the observance of the mass uprising. The committee is headed by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The district committees are expected to implement the plans and programmes formulated by the national executive committee to observe the July mass uprising days across the country from July 1 to August 5.

They are also expected to provide recommendations to the executive committee regarding the local context.

The committees are set to carry out any responsibilities assigned by the executive committee.