Govt takes initiative to resolve rift between Tabligh Jamaat factions

A committee is being formed to address the ongoing internal dispute

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain today said a committee comprising representatives from both factions of Tabligh Jamaat is being formed to address the ongoing internal dispute.

The committee will be led by an additional secretary and include equal representation from both the factions belonging to Maulana Muhammad Zubair and Maulana Saad Kandhlawi.

"We expect this committee will be able to pave the way for mutual understanding and prevent further conflict. That is our sincere goal," said Khalid.

Earlier in the morning, a joint meeting was held between leaders of both groups and senior government officials at the adviser's office in the Ministry of Religious Affairs to mediate the long-standing rift.

Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser on home ministry, were present at the meeting.

"Senior representatives from both sides attended the meeting. We invited them for tea and tried to create a welcoming and amicable environment. The talks were constructive, and we hope the newly formed committee will deliver a significant report to resolve the dispute," Khalid said.